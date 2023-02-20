Four senior names start as Sheffield United development side take on Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield United are having a bit of a wobble at the moment in the Sky Bet Championship, with defeats to Middlesbrough and Millwall in the last few days.

The Blades still have their fate in their hands in terms of the top two and so there is no need to panic just yet, but they do need to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

It remains to be seen how quickly they do that, then, and how many changes, if any, Paul Heckingbottom looks to make to his side in response to recent form, but it looks as though the club is trying to get some match sharpness into some of the senior players that have not been involved much of late.

Indeed, the Blades’ development side takes on Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon and no less than four members of the senior squad are involved for the men in red and white.

As per a club post ahead of the game on Twitter, John Fleck, Ciaran Clark, Ismaila Coulibaly and Adam Davies are all set to feature from the off as they get some minutes in their legs – though Davies is obviously in goal – than they have of late:

John Fleck, Ciaran Clark, Ismaila Coulibaly and Adam Davies start for United. How the Blades line up at Bramall Lane. ⚔#SUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/leCxbNjm70 — Sheffield United Development (@sufcdevelopment) February 20, 2023

The Verdict

These players have largely been on the bench in recent matches and haven’t come off of it in the main so it makes sense to keep them ticking over with a game this afternoon.

It’s also a potential sign they’re getting ready for more involvement ahead of the games to come, with Heckingbottom surely wondering whether the time is right for a squad shake-up given recent results.