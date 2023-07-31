Highlights QPR is keen on signing new players despite financial restrictions and specifically wants to bring in a new centre-back before the season starts.

Chris Forino, Steve Cook, Jack Whatmough, and Aden Flint are among the targets for QPR.

QPR's previous season was disappointing, finishing 20th in the Championship, and there are concerns that the current transfer targets may not significantly improve the team.

QPR are keen on a number of potential transfer targets with the Championship action set to return this weekend.

According to Darren Witcoop, the London club are eyeing players despite financial fair play restrictions.

Gareth Ainsworth is especially keen to bring in at least one new centre-back before the team’s campaign gets underway on Saturday.

The departure of Rob Dickie earlier in the summer has led to a gap in the squad that needs to be filled before the 1st September deadline, with the squad now looking light in defence.

Leon Balogun has also departed Loftus Road, moving back to Rangers, which has emphasised the need for reinforcements at the back.

QPR summer transfer targets

Wycombe Wanderers’ Chris Forino has been the club’s top target throughout the summer.

Ainsworth knows the defender well having worked with him during his time with the League One side.

Steve Cook has also been identified as a potential target, with the centre-back having fallen down the pecking order at Nottingham Forest over the last year.

Cook was crucial to the Reds gaining Premier League promotion but made just 12 appearances in the top flight last year.

His last appearance in Steve Cooper’s side came in the club’s 4-1 defeat to Blackpool in the FA Cup third round in January.

The 32-year-old did not feature in the league once following the return to action after the World Cup break.

Free agents Jack Whatmough and Aden Flint have also been shortlisted as potential candidates at QPR.

Whatmough departed Wigan Athletic after he had his contract terminated at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, Flint helped Sheffield Wednesday secure promotion to the Championship during a loan spell with the Owls in the second half of the season before departing Stoke City.

Who do QPR face in the opening game of the season?

QPR’s season gets underway on 5th August with a clash against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Ainsworth’s side will be aiming to steer clear of any potential relegation battle after a dismal previous 12 months for the club.

The Hoops finished 20th in the Championship last year, surviving the drop by just six points.

Ainsworth has so far added Asmir Begovic, Morgan Fox, Paul Smyth, Ziyad Larkeche and Taylor Richards to his ranks this summer as he looks to improve the options in his squad.

Would any of QPR’s transfer targets improve the squad?

Ainsworth will know Forino well from his time at Wycombe and will know what he is capable of.

Meanwhile, Cook has plenty of Championship experience and knows what it takes for a team to improve, having seen it firsthand at Forest.

But none of these options inspire major confidence that they will really improve things at Loftus Road.

It has been a really disappointing summer for the London side, leading to pre-season concerns that it could be another long year for QPR.

A signing is needed at this stage, as the team looks quite short in defence if no one arrives.

But financial constraints mean there is a limit to how good a new recruit will really be for QPR.