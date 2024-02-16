Highlights Jamie Vardy's future at Leicester City is uncertain as his contract expires this summer. He leaves behind big shoes to fill.

Che Adams could be a low-cost option for Leicester if he becomes available due to Southampton's failure to gain promotion.

Cameron Archer, despite his limited success at Sheffield United, is a talented young striker who may not want to drop down to the Championship.

Jamie Vardy has been a central figure at the King Power Stadium for a number of years now, but it is still unknown whether he will remain at Leicester City beyond this summer.

He signed a two-year contract extension in 2022, keeping him at the club until this summer, but now 37 years old, it remains to be seen whether he will continue for another season with the club.

Since signing from Fleetwood Town in 2012, the striker has appeared 451 times for the Foxes, scoring 181 goals and providing 69 assists.

Whoever eventually succeeds Vardy, he will leave behind big shoes to fill.

Che Adams

Leicester and Che Adams' current club, Southampton, are currently battling it out in the Championship to move back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, though the Saints look the more likely of the two to be dragged into a play-off battle, which is a lottery at the best of times.

There is little secret around the fact that Adams wants a move back to England's top tier, having nearly secured moves to both Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, before the latter move was blocked by his current club.

If the Foxes were to be promoted automatically and the Saints fail to gain promotion, Adams could represent a great low-cost option for the Leicestershire side, with the 27-year-old due to be out of contract at St Mary's Stadium this summer.

The switch would see Adams get his ticket back to the Premier League, and also provide Leicester with a proven performer at their new level.

Cameron Archer

Having only scored a handful of goals for Sheffield United this season, he has been a bright spark in an otherwise painful season for the Blades, who are looking less likely by the week to pull themselves up from the base of the Premier League.

The 22-year-old came up through Aston Villa's academy and is viewed as having high potential as his career progresses.

He moved to the Blades this summer in search of regular football has played predominately in Vardy's natural centre-forward position so far this season.

Having signed a deal that will keep him at Bramall Lane until 2027, this is a deal that likely would not come cheap, as Archer is one of the rising stars in his position.

However, that being said, he is surely too talented and too young to drop down to the Championship with the Yorkshire side, and if it transpires that he inserted a relegation clause into is contract, which is feasible given the limited expectation on the Blades this season, then this may keep costs down.

Danny Welbeck

In losing Vardy, Leicester would not only lose his goal contributions, but also his experience in the dressing room, likely to be vital if the Foxes do end up being promoted again, having only been relegated last season, as they will need guiding minds that can navigate the unsettlement such quick changes create.

Welbeck may not be the prolific name that Foxes fans dream of signing, but, should they get promoted, he has extensive Premier League knowledge and is now used to succeeding as part of an underdog side in his years with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Welbeck's career prior to Brighton, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists Manchester United 142 29 21 Arsenal 126 32 15 Sunderland 28 6 1 Watford 20 3 1 Preston North End 8 2 2

The 33-year-old is out of contract this summer, having signed a two-year deal in 2022 and may be on the hunt for a new challenge, with young striker Evan Ferguson beginning to stamp his mark on the Premier League side, which has limited Welbeck's minutes this season. With this in mind, the ex-Manchester United man's minutes are likely only heading in one direction at the Amex Stadium.

His natural position is the same as Vardy's, has years of experience in the league that Leicester will likely find themselves in next season, would be something of a leader in the dressing room after a turbulent few years for the club, and would be a low-cost option. It's a deal that could tick a lot of boxes for both parties.

Thijs Dallinga

Enzo Maresca and his team may also be inclined to look towards the continent for their replacement goal-threat, and could do worse than Toulouse's Thijs Dallinga.

The 23-year-old has an impressive goal tally this season playing for a club hovering just above the relegation zone in Ligue 1, having clocked 12 goals and three assists in 30 appearances in all competitions this season, including four in seven Europa League outings.

It goes to show that Dallinga can score crucial goals while playing in a team enduring a tough season, a position similar to the one the Foxes could find themselves in next year, should they win promotion to the Premier League.

The young striker makes a menace of himself in the box, much like Vardy, evident in his shot map this season, with all his goals and the majority of his attempts coming from around the penalty spot and six-yard box, a statement that applies equally to the current Leicester man he would replace.

His current deal is set to keep him at Stadium de Toulouse until 2026, so the deal may not come as a bargain to Leicester. They could also be battling the likes of Brentford, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace for his signature, but the former Premier League and FA Cup-winning Foxes may be able to offer the young star a project he can get behind, with many years ahead of him to make the role his own like Vardy did.