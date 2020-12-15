Four out, one doubtful: Early Preston North End team news ahead of Barnsley clash

Preston North End face a difficult test as they take on Barnsley at Oakwell.

The Lilywhites are enduring what can only be described as a mixed period of late having won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five fixtures.

That has seen them score an impressive nine goals, but concede 11 more.

As a result Preston find themselves in 15th place as they head to South Yorkshire.

For Barnsley there’s a real feeling of optimism this term.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last term the Tykes have really kicked on find themselves sitting in 13th place in the table.

A mid-table spot would certainly see their objective completed this term, but with three wins from their last four there are even hopes of being able to push into the top half of the Championship.

If Preston are to pick up a decent result then they’ll need to be on their game for the trip to Oakwell, but unfortunately for Alex Neil he has a fresh injury concern to contend with.

Brad Potts is doubtful for the Barnsley clash.

The midfielder suffered a calf injury during the weekend’s trip to Luton Town, and according to the club website, he’ll need a late check before travelling with the squad.

In addition Preston will also be without Louis Moult and Billy Bodin who are both suffering with knee injuries, while Ben Pearson (ankle) and Patrick Bauer (Achilles) will also miss out.