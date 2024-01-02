Highlights Birmingham City's new manager shortlist: Lee Carsley, Jesse March, Tony Mowbray, and Steve Cooper, as reported by Sky Sports.

Wayne Rooney relieved of duties after 85 days as manager, with only two wins in 15 games.

Stay tuned for more updates on Birmingham City's managerial situation.

Birmingham City's new manager shortlist includes England U21 coach Lee Carsley, former Leeds United boss Jesse March, ex-Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray, and recently sacked Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper, according to Rob Dorsett from Sky Sports.

The Championship club announced today that Wayne Rooney had been relieved of his duties after just 85 days at the helm - having won just two of his 15 games at the helm.

Rooney was appointed under controversial circumstances in October when popular Blues boss John Eustace was sacked with his side sixth in the Championship.

The downturn in form under the former England captain has seen Birmingham drop to 20th in the Championship table - just six points above the relegation zone.

Steve Spooner has been appointed interim boss while CEO Garry Cook has told fans that "the search for a successor begins with immediate effect".

Birmingham City's new manager shortlist

Four of the names on Birmingham's new manager shortlist have been revealed, with Dorsett reporting that Marsch, Mowbray, Carsley, and Cooper are all candidates that club chiefs would like to speak to about the vacancy.

Cooper is available after leaving Forest in December, having taken them back to the Premier League after a lengthy time away, but is said to be waiting for a top flight job, which could mean he is out of reach.

Marsh left a Premier League job himself in 2023 but his stock is lower than the Welshman's as he failed to show much during his time in charge of Leeds.

Having taken Sunderland to the play-offs against the odds last term and left them in contention for the top six this term, Mowbray, who ​​​has plenty of experience in the EFL, has certainly proven that he knows what it takes to help teams rise up the Championship table.

Carsley appears the biggest gamble as while the 49-year-old is well renowned as a coach, Birmingham would be giving his first job in management at senior level.

He does have a history with Blues, however, having played for the club and coached at St Andrew's - a spell that also saw him serve as caretaker boss.

Marsch and Carsley feel like the likely appointments

Cooper feels out of reach at this point but the other three represent very interesting prospects.

The work Mowbray has done recently at Sunderland was hugely impressive but you wonder whether he might be seen as an unglamorous by the club's American owners.

There was plenty of hype surrounding Marsch when he arrived at Leeds and so looking to benefit from his fallen stock could prove a smart move by Birmingham.

Carsley is a risk but one that could pay off and given he knows the club so well, he should be someone that quickly gets the fans on board.