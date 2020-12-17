Four members of QPR first-team squad set for development side run-out

Four regular members of QPR’s first-team squad will feature for their development side today against Brentford B in a bid to build up their match fitness.

The R’s take on Wycombe Wanderers this weekend in terms of Championship duty and Mark Warburton will be looking for his squad to build on their clean sheet against Stoke and get three points.

The Hoops have a small group, of course, and in a bid to give some of the players on the fringes of the first-team a chance to build fitness and sharpness, four will play later on against the Bees.

Charlie Kelman, George Thomas, Faysal Bettache and Liam Kelly are all set to play.

The Verdict

Speaking in his press conference this morning, Warburton was keen to underline the nature of the season meaning there’s little scope for working on the training ground too intensely given the need to keep players fresh.

Indeed, regular first-teamers are doing little on the grass between games as they try and keep as sharp as possible but those in the squad pushing for a spot need to keep fit and sharp for if and when they are called upon.

Thomas, Kelman and Bettache will all want to play a part in the senior matches to come – whilst Kelly is firmly number 2 at the moment behind Seny Dieng and also needs to be playing in some capacity.