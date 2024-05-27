Highlights Chelsea targeting Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca as Mauricio Pochettino's successor.

Potential replacements include Carlos Corberan, Imanol Alguacil, David Moyes, and Rob Edwards.

Maresca's possession-based style earned Leicester promotion, attracting interest from top clubs like Chelsea.

Leicester City enjoyed a stellar 2023/24 campaign as Enzo Maresca guided the Foxes to the championship title and a consequent immediate Premier League return.

Maresca has got the Foxes playing an attractive, possession-based style of play, and the Midlands outfit have reaped the benefits of his management, but the Italian's exploits at the King Power Stadium have not gone unnoticed, and according to the Telegraph, Chelsea have made the 44-year-old their number one target following Mauricio Pochettino's exit.

If the Foxes boss does join the Blues, then the club must look to find a replacement as soon as possible as they look to equip themselves for life back in the top-flight, and these are four managers they must consider...

Carlos Corberan

According to the Daily Mail, the Foxes have identified West Brom boss Carlos Corberan as a potential Maresca replacement should the latter join Chelsea.

Since the Mail's report on 23rd May, interest in the current Leicester boss has seemingly intensified, so finding an adequate replacement could soon become a necessity.

Corberan has been an impressive manager at Championship level in recent years, taking Huddersfield Town to the 2022 play-off final against the odds, while he also landed a top-six spot with the Baggies in 2023/24.

Albion lost out to eventual play-off champions Southampton at the semi-final stages, but Corberan must still gain a great amount of credit for an overall successful campaign with the Baggies.

Only the title-winning Leicester and play-off finalists Leeds United conceded fewer goals than the Baggies during the 2023/24 Championship campaign, so the Spanish boss clearly knows how to make his sides difficult to beat, a quality which would be important to the Foxes in their upcoming quest for Premier League survival.

Imanol Alguacil

Imanol Alguacil may not be a name synonymous with all fans of English football, nor the Foxes faithful, but his performances in La Liga as Real Sociedad manager speak volumes about his ability.

He has been the boss of the San Sebastian outfit since 2018, and guided his side to a ninth-placed finish at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, but since then the club have never finished outside the top six.

A fourth placed finish in 2022/23 saw Real Sociedad competing in the 2023/24 Champions League campaign, where they lost out to PSG in the round of 16.

Alguacil has led Sociedad to the Europa League this time around, but the Foxes' regained Premier League status could mean that they are now in a position to make an admittedly ambitious swoop for the Spaniard.

The pull of the English top-flight cannot be understated, while Andoni Iraola's 2023/24 exploits with Bournemouth show that former La Liga managers are capable of doing a solid job in the Premier League after he joined the Dorset outfit from Rayo Vallecano last summer.

David Moyes

Former West Ham boss David Moyes left the Irons at the end of the 2023/24 Premier League season, after a ninth-placed finish in the top-flight and reaching the Europa League quarter-finals.

But the ex-Everton manager proved his impressive ability with the Hammers in previous seasons, winning his side a place in the Europa Conference League by landing a top-seven Premier League spot in 2022.

Moyes then guided his side to Conference League glory with a 2-1 win over Serie A outfit Fiorentina in the 2023 final, while his record in the top-flight of English football shows that he would be a solid option for the Foxes.

The Scotsman is a safe pair of hands who would likely steer Leicester away from trouble, even if his playing style varies from that of Maresca's possession-based ethos.

Rob Edwards

Rob Edwards guided Luton Town to the Premier League, completing the Hatters' improbable journey from the National League to the top-flight.

He was unable to achieve Premier League survival with the Bedfordshire side, but with limited resources, the Hatters were an entertaining watch with an admirable attitude.

A 4-0 win over Brighton was as good as it got for Edwards' men in the top-flight, but defeats by just one goal at home to Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City, as well as an impressive draw with Liverpool showed how tough the Hatters could be to beat at times.

With a Foxes outfit who are stronger on paper than the Luton team Edwards earned promotion with, the Welshman could be capable of achieving Premier League survival.