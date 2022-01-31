Four early names emerge as Sunderland search for Lee Johnson replacement

Paul Cook, Grant McCann, Neil Lennon, and Duncan Ferguson have all been named as potential candidates as Sunderland search for a replacement for Lee Johnson, according to a report from the Northern Echo.

The North East club announced yesterday that Johnson had been relieved of his duties on the back of their 6-0 defeat at the hands of Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Sunderland remain third in League One but it seems they felt a change was necessary to ensure this is the season they finally return to the Championship.

The League One schedule is hectic over the next few months so you’d expect the Black Cats to work quickly as they search for a replacement and a number of early names have already emerged.

According to the Northern Echo, Cook, McCann, Lennon, and Ferguson have all been touted as potential replacements for Johnson.

Cook was sacked by Ipswich Town back in December but does have an excellent record in the EFL, having won promotion at three separate clubs.

Despite helping Hull City win promotion last term and begin to establish themselves in the Championship in 2021/22, McCann was sacked earlier this month following Acun Ilicali’s takeover.

Lennon – the most decorated of the names currently linked in terms of silverware – is understood to be interested in taking charge at the Stadium of Light, having been out of work since his second spell in charge of Celtic ended last February.

Ferguson has spent the last seven years as a coach at Goodison Park but has the least experience with his two brief spells as Everton’s caretaker boss his only taste of first-team management.

The Verdict

Though back in November Football League World revealed Kyril Louis-Dreyfus was growing frustrated with Johnson, his sacking last night was still a surprise.

Given where we are in the season and the busy schedule over the next few weeks and months, it’s vital that the Black Cats move quickly but they also need to ensure they bring in the right replacement.

The four names on the list come with differing amounts of experience and you feel it would be a shock to see Ferguson appointed given it would be a risk to put so much faith in someone that is new to the role.

It’s going to be very interesting to see how things progress as the stature of the club and their current league position makes the position a very attractive one.

