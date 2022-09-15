Four clubs lining up January transfer swoops for Blackburn Rovers player

The future of Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz continues to rumble on even after the closing of the transfer window two weeks ago, with four clubs said to be lining up pre-contract offers for the 23-year-old in January, according to Football Insider.

Brereton was the subject of considerable interest in the closing stages of the window, with Premier League duo Everton and Fulham submitting offers late in the day for the Chile international’s services.

Neither club reached a figure acceptable enough for Rovers to cash in though, which means that until January at the very least, Brereton – who has scored four times already in the 2022-23 campaign – will remain at Ewood Park.

Whilst Premier League clubs can have one last attempt to purchase the versatile attacker for cash during the first month of 2023, overseas and Scottish clubs can offer him a pre-contract offer for next summer due to the fact he will be out of contract.

Four La Liga clubs – Sevilla, Celta Vigo, Valencia and Real Sociedad – are all set to try and bring Brereton to Spain on a free next year and are plotting offers when January arrives for his services, getting around paying a hefty transfer fee in the process.

The Verdict

It would hurt Blackburn massively if Brereton were to leave on a free transfer, but at this point it’s seemingly inevitable.

With four goals in his first nine appearances this season, the forward is continuing his fine form from last season, and that will only keep the suitors watching on with intent.

Unlike last year with Adam Armstrong though, Rovers didn’t get any offers that they found worthy of cashing in on their talisman for, so that means for at least a few months longer, he remains in Lancashire.

With a few of the interested Spanish clubs being players in European competition though, that could be even more tempting of a move than the Premier League would potentially be – Blackburn may have to be prepared to potentially lose him for absolutely nothing.