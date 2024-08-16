Highlights Jamie Miley set for first loan move to improve at strong EFL clubs Northampton, Crawley, Gillingham, Newport.

Newcastle plans to loan out Miley for development outside of Eddie Howe's plans, following success of younger brother Lewis.

League One/Two will kickstart Miley's progress, with clubs like Northampton and Crawley keen on his midfield talent.

Newcastle United midfielder Jamie Miley is a reported loan target for Northampton Town, Crawley Town, Gillingham, and Newport County.

According to Football Insider, he is not part of Eddie Howe's plans for the upcoming campaign and could leave the club this summer.

Miley is set for a potential first loan move after performing well for the Magpies' U21 squad and has appeared briefly for the U23s.

Jamie Miley's all-time stats in Premier League 2 for Newcastle United U21's per Flashscore Season Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 13 1 1 22/23 14 1 2

Several clubs are in for Newcastle starlet Jamie Miley on loan

As per the report, Newcastle's plan is to loan the 20-year-old out for the coming season to help his development as he does not feature in Howe's plans.

They will hope that once he returns, he can follow in the footsteps of his younger brother, Lewis, who had his breakthrough season at the Toon Army last season, making 17 appearances.

After impressing in pre-season, a number of EFL clubs have come forward looking to secure the older Miley brother – with Northampton, Crawley, Gillingham, and Newport all said to be keen.

The youngster was handed his first senior start in a 2-0 win against Hull City before making his maiden appearance at St James' Park in a 4-0 win against Girona, topping off a successful pre-season for Howe's men.

After signing his first professional contract with his boyhood club in 2022, he has become a regular within the U21 squad, also featuring in Newcastle's U19 side competing in the UEFA Youth League alongside the academies of AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.

A loan move to League One/Two would be seen as the right step in the early career path for the midfielder, with previous academy talents taking the step and succeeding in the past, such as Elliott Anderson, who played a key role for Bristol Rovers in their promotion back to League One in the 2021/22 season. Anderson became a squad player in the first team and completed a move to Nottingham Forest at the end of June.

Another example is Newcastle regular Sean Longstaff, who joined Blackpool in the 2017/18 season to further his development, scoring eight goals in League One.

Miley has the chance to become the next talent to succeed in the EFL and get his spot within the Newcastle squad, alongside brother Lewis.

League One/Two will help Miley's development

The Newcastle midfielder is thought to have options in League One and League Two.

In the third tier, Northampton and Crawley will look to bolster their midfield options to avoid any chance of being dragged into a relegation battle, especially with Northampton overachieving last season and finishing 14th, with many tipping the Cobblers for relegation last time round.

Crawley made their return to League One also with their overachievement, with many predicting relegation to the National League, but the Red Devils proved everyone wrong in their play-off final victory versus Crewe Alexandra.

Both clubs will be looking to push up the league and, judging by previous Newcastle loan spells, Miley could hit the ground running.

As for League Two, Gillingham are interested, and after their opening day 4-1 victory over Carlisle United, the Gills are tipped to have a strong season, which could suit Miley playing for a team gunning for promotion.

On the other hand, Newport County didn't get off to the greatest of starts with defeat to Cheltenham Town, but this could be Miley's best option for game time being involved in a weaker midfield than the rest.

An EFL move would certainly favour Miley, as each club has their reasons for wanting the starlet in his search for needed development in the early stage of his career.