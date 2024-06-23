For Blackburn Rovers, much of the focus in the summer transfer window will be on adding to the squad they already have at Ewood Park.

It was a nervy end to the 2023/24 campaign for the Lancashire club, who only avoided relegation from the Championship on the final day.

There should therefore be an emphasis at the club, on further strengthening the options available to head coach John Eustace, to avoid a repeat of that situation next season.

However, other bits of business will also need to be done, and that includes the issues of sourcing loan moves for players, who could benefit from playing more regularly elsewhere.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at four players who Blackburn Rovers should be looking to loan out in the summer transfer window, right here.

Semir Telalovic

Semir Telalovic made the move to Ewood Park on the final day of last year's summer transfer window, making the move from the fourth-tier of German football.

However, the centre forward has so far struggled to bring the goals to the side that they would have wanted him to.

The 24-year-old missed a number of big chances even during his limited time on the pitch, and come the end of the season, he wasn't even being used when Blackburn were in need of a goal.

As a result, a loan move further down the divisions that allows him to adapt to English football, and perhaps rediscover some of his confidence in front of goal, which he previously showed plenty of in German football, and even when given run-outs for Rovers' Under 21s, could be a sensible move.

Semir Telalovic 2023/24 Championship stats for Blackburn Rovers - from SofaScore Appearances 17 Starts 2 Goals 0 Expected Goals 1.24 Shots per Game 0.6 Shots on Target per Game 0.1 Big Chances Missed 3

Jake Garrett

It was something of a frustrating season for Jake Garrett, who despite being named Blackburn's Young Player of the Year, actually found game time hard to come by.

The midfielder made 21 Championship appearances for the club, but only six of those were as a starter. He is also going to have plenty of competition for places, and not just from the likes of Sondre Tronstad and John Buckley.

Captain Lewis Travis is set to return from a loan spell at Ipswich, while Joe Rankin-Costello moved into a more natural midfield role late in the campaign, and John Fleck being given the chance to win a new contract, game time could be even harder to come by for Garrett next season.

As a result, that depth in the centre of the park means the 21-year-old could arguably benefit from a stint away on loan to get more regular game time, especially given some of his performances last season were not entirely convincing.

Jake Batty

Having come through the youth ranks at the club, Jake Batty has made two senior appearances for Blackburn to date.

Those have come in the opening round of the League Cup in the last two seasons, with injury limiting his chance to make further appearances in the most recent campaign.

As a result, while Rovers do need cover at left-back, the 19-year-old's lack of experience means it would be a big ask for him to now step into that role, especially if he has to do so on a long-term basis.

A loan move that gives him the opportunity to get used to the challenges of playing first-team football could therefore be good for Batty, putting him in a stronger position to challenge for a place in the starting XI at Ewood Park further down the line.

Pat Gamble

Now the club's Under 21s captain, Pat Gamble first joined Blackburn all the way back at Under 7s level, working his way through the ranks since then.

The centre back, who is also capable of playing on the right of defence, has made two first-team appearances for the club, both of which came against lower level opposition in the cups.

It would therefore also be a big ask for him to now play regularly at first-team level, without getting more experience of senior football first, so a loan move for him could be sensible too.

Indeed, he is now into the final year of his current contract, although that does include the option to extend by a further 12 months. A loan move that allows Blackburn to see just what potential he has in senior football, could therefore be helpful to them, when making a decision about whether or not to take up that option, or even look to extend his deal further.