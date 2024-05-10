Highlights Huddersfield Town have parted ways with Andre Breitenreiter, just a matter of days after the Terriers' relegation.

Liam Rosenior, Richie Wellens, Paul Heckingbottom and Petr Kratky could be suitable candidates for the top job at the John Smith's Stadium.

Kratky could follow Des Buckingham's path and manage in League One, but he may be the least likely person out of the four to take over despite the Terriers' willingness to look overseas for a manager last time.

Huddersfield Town have announced that they have parted ways with Andre Breitenreiter following their relegation from the Championship.

Coming into the final day of the campaign, they were all but relegated anyway with their inferior goal difference, but Breitenreiter took charge of the final game against Ipswich Town.

Losing that game 2-0, the Terriers were unable to end the campaign on a positive note and they finished 23rd in the end.

Championship Table (2023/24) End of season P GD Pts 21 Plymouth Argyle 46 -11 51 22 Birmingham City 46 -15 50 23 Huddersfield Town 46 -29 45 24 Rotherham United 46 -52 27

It's clear to see that Kevin Nagle's decision to replace Neil Warnock so early on in the season proved to be a key moment, with the 75-year-old clearly their best manager of 2023/24.

Darren Moore failed to get enough points, and so did Breitenreiter, who has left the John Smith's Stadium without keeping the Terriers in the second tier.

With pre-season and the summer transfer window still a reasonable distance away, Huddersfield have plenty of time to secure a new manager and we have selected four that they should be considering.

1 Liam Rosenior

Rosenior has left Hull City in a much better position than he found them in - and that is a key reason why the Terriers should be looking to consider an ambitious swoop for him.

It could be argued that he deserves to remain in the Championship following such an encouraging spell at the MKM Stadium, with the Tigers' decision to dismiss him proving to be unpopular with many Hull fans.

However, Rosenior hasn't been afraid to manage in League One before, previously taking charge of Derby County, and the chance to remain in Yorkshire could be appealing for him.

He may also have a bigger budget than many other teams in the third tier to put his stamp on Huddersfield during the summer window.

There's also a real chance he could get a promotion on his CV if he moves to the John Smith's Stadium, something that could appeal to him.

2 Richie Wellens

Former Stevenage boss Steve Evans grabbed the headlines by exceeding expectations in the third tier during the 2023/24 campaign, along with Northampton Town's Jon Brady.

But it could definitely be argued that Wellens at Leyton Orient has been just as impressive.

The O's play an excellent brand of football and have put in some exceptional performances in the past year, despite the fact they are reasonably new to the third tier.

Already having promotions on his CV from his time at Orient and Swindon Town, he would be a very shrewd appointment for the Terriers.

And it could be argued that Huddersfield are a big enough club for Wellens to be tempted by this move.

He may have something to build on at Brisbane Road, but an offer from the Terriers would give the former Leicester City player something to think about.

3 Paul Heckingbottom

It would be a bold call from Heckingbottom to move down from the Premier League to the third tier, having managed Sheffield United earlier this season.

However, it feels like he's the type of manager who will be in the frame for a number of jobs but will just miss out to another candidate.

He was a very good fit at Bramall Lane, in stark contrast to his predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic, and it would be difficult for him to fit in just as well at Huddersfield. That just reinforces how brilliant he was at United.

However, the former Blade would have a full pre-season to work with the players if he was appointed by the Terriers - and he would also have a chance to put his stamp on the squad straight away with the transfer window opening in the coming weeks.

Having plenty of EFL managerial experience under his belt and spending a hefty chunk of his life in Yorkshire, he could be the ideal appointment for owner Nagle.

4 Petr Kratky

Kratky is still an inexperienced manager, but he has proved to be a majorly popular figure at Indian Super League side Mumbai City.

Doing well despite his inexperience, he could potentially follow in his predecessor Des Buckingham's footsteps and secure a move to the English third tier.

Buckingham may have had ties with Oxford United before his move to the Kassam Stadium, but his switch and success with the U's shows that Kratky could be a success in England too.

The latter's win rate in India has been nothing short of exceptional and he has recently signed a new contract - but a move can't be ruled out just because of that.

But the Terriers need to ensure that he qualifies for a work permit before potentially making an approach for him.