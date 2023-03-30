Burnley welcome Sunderland to Turf Moor tomorrow evening and will be striving to edge closer to wrapping up the Championship title.

The Clarets bridge a 13-point advantage over Sheffield United in second as things stand, but more importantly, they are 16 points above Middlesbrough who occupy third place, whilst possessing a game in hand on Michael Carrick's men.

Burnley are still yet to suffer a defeat at their Lancashire home in the league this season, however, the Black Cats, have accumulated more points away from The Stadium of Light than they have picked up on home soil.

Tony Mowbray's side also possess a slim chance of making the play-offs and whilst it is the toughest fixture on the calendar on paper, they are getting to the point in the season where there is even more of an emphasis is placed on picking up points.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of this Championship campaign plays out.

How will Kompany's Burnley XI be against Sunderland?

Despite having a very capable deputy in Bailey Peacock-Farrell who is pushing him week in week out, Arijanet Muric is likely to keep hold of his place inbetween the sticks tomorrow evening.

At right-back, Connor Roberts seems the most likely option, with the 27-year-old firmly establishing himself in the starting XI throughout the course of this Championship campaign.

On the opposite flank, Ian Maatsen should be handed another start, with his excellent and consistent performances drawing permanent interest from the Lancashire club.

With Hjalmar Ekdal suffering an injury whilst representing Sweden during the international break, Charlie Taylor could be brought in to slot alongside Jordan Beyer, although Ameen Al-Dakhil will be pushing for contention.

Moving onto the midfield and it is the trusted duo of Jack Cork and Josh Cullen who look like the pair that will begin Friday evening's clash against the Black Cats.

This will likely pave the way for Josh Brownhill to be deployed slightly more advanced and with more attacking responsibilities.

Whilst Nathan Tella has been in electric form when playing more centrally, the 23-year-old could head back out to the right-wing.

On the left flank, the ever-lively Anass Zaroury seems a safe bet for another starting opportunity, although there remains to be excellent levels of competition in forward areas and lots of different combinations for Kompany to consider.

The striking position is an area where Kompany has lots of options, with Ashley Barnes perhaps being better-suited against a relatively youthful Sunderland team.