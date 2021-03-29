Forward details Leigh Bromby chat as he opens up on Huddersfield Town transfer

Huddersfield Town forward, Yaya Sanogo, has revealed that he didn’t hesitate when making the decision to sign for the Terriers earlier in 2021.

Carlos Corberan, Leigh Bromby and Phil Hodgkinson worked tirelessly during the January transfer window looking to make an attacking addition to the playing squad at the John Smith’s Stadium, but that came to nothing.

Sanogo was a free agent at that point and was snapped up by Huddersfield ahead of the final months of the Championship season.

The forward is a former Arsenal and Crystal Palace player, who has arrived to offer a physical presence to Corberan’s attack and an option to play that little bit more direct in the Championship.

Sanogo has recently been discussing the decision he made joining the club.

As per Yorkshire Live, Sanogo said: “When I spoke to Huddersfield I think the results weren’t too good, and I think they deserve to be at the top level.

“I’d been training with Auxerre in the French second division, where I started my career, for the last two months, and [head of football operations] Leigh Bromby called me and asked if I wanted to come to sign for Huddersfield. I didn’t hesitate.

“Leigh explained the project to me and I think it’s nice, it’s a good project. We’ve not lost over the last four games and now we want to try and extend it.”

Sanogo has managed to make five appearances for Huddersfield since signing for the club, but the 28-year-old’s wait for his first Town goal goes on.

He missed a penalty in a goalless draw with Cardiff City, but has made a good impact elsewhere on the team.

Fraizer Campbell has been Huddersfield’s go-to option in attack this season, but Sanogo and latest free agent signing, Oumar Niasse, have added competition.

The Verdict

From a Huddersfield point of view, it’s good that Sanogo had little doubt surrounding a move to the John Smith’s Stadium.

It’s been tough for Huddersfield in the Championship this season and it was hardly the ideal environment for Sanogo to walk into.

However, he’s been brave and done a good job since coming in.

The goals haven’t flowed, but there’s still a chance for that to happen in the coming weeks and months.

If he can get a couple of goals it will, undoubtedly, contribute to keeping Huddersfield clear of any further relegation trouble.

