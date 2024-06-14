Croatian coach Igor Tudor is admired by Championship side Burnley as they search for a new manager.

According to Tom Collomosse, the 46-year-old is being considered by the Clarets as they look to replace Vincent Kompany.

It is unclear whether Tudor would be willing to take on the position, having departed Serie A side Lazio at the end of the campaign.

Kompany departed Burnley following the club’s relegation to the second division, leaving to take on the reins of the first team squad at Bayern Munich.

The Belgian was in charge at Turf Moor for two seasons, and led the club to promotion to the Premier League in 2023 with a title triumph.

Burnley’s Igor Tudor interest

It is understood that the Lancashire outfit are huge admirers of the former defender, who has coached at the likes of Galatasaray, Udinese and Marseille.

The 46-year-old took over at Lazio earlier this year following Maurizio Sarri’s resignation, but he departed again at the end of the season after leading the team to a seventh place finish.

Burnley are hoping to appoint a successor to Kompany who is capable of guiding the team to promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

While they are keen to potentially discuss terms with Tudor, it is still unknown whether he would be willing to take the step down to second tier football.

A number of names have been linked with the vacancy at Turf Moor in recent weeks, with it being reported that the interview process is ongoing.

It has been claimed that Frank Lampard is set to be a part of this process, with Liam Rosenior and Scott Parker also mentioned as potential candidates.

Kompany’s move to Bayern Munich earned Burnley €12 (£10.1) million in compensation, but each of these candidates in line to replace him are currently out of work.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley departure

Vincent Kompany's Burnley record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 96 41 24 31 42.71

Kompany took charge of Burnley in the summer of 2022 following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

He was the replacement for Sean Dyche, who had been in charge of the team for 10 years.

The Belgian oversaw 96 games during his time at the club, with a win rate of 42.71 per cent.

He led the team to an impressive haul of 101 points on their way to clinching the Championship title in 2023, which also earned them promotion back to the top flight.

Igor Tudor would be an interesting appointment for Burnley

Tudor has worked at a top flight level in France, Italy, Greece, Turkey and his native Croatia during his time in management, which is an appealing amount of experience.

It remains to be seen whether he would be willing to step down to the Championship, but the right terms could convince him to take on the project at Burnley, especially given their Premier League ambition.

However, he has been unable to sustain a long-term stint as manager anywhere in his career so far, which is a concern.

His longest reign so far came at his first gig at Hajduk Split, where he spent nearly two years in the dugout, overseeing 78 games.