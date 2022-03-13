Forster-Caskey in: Is this Charlton Athletic’s best XI on paper when every player is fully fit?

Things have not been going well for Charlton Athletic in recent weeks, with Johnnie Jackson’s side losing six of their last seven games.

That run has seen the Addicks drop to 17th in the League One table, just seven points clear of the relegation zone, meaning there could be a nervy end to the season at The Valley.

Admittedly, there have been some issues over the performances of certain players in recent weeks, but there have also been issues over fitness that have not helped Jackson and co.

Indeed, there may be some questions about how different things might have been for Charlton, had they not lost players to injury at times during the campaign.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at what we think is Charlton’s best lineup on paper, when every member of their squad is fit and available.

Despite some questions over his role in some of the goals Charlton have conceded recently, not least at Accrington on Saturday, Craig MacGilivray is a proven quality goalkeeper at this level when on top form, so he gets the nod between the posts here.

The defence is led by experienced and influential club captain Jason Pearce, alongside Ryan Inniss, who has been badly missed when injured at times this season.

Completing the central defensive three is Sam Lavelle, another who has struggled for fitness at times, but never the less been a useful addition since his summer move from Morecambe, stepping up to this level in admirable style.

Sean Clare’s versatility has been useful for the Addicks this season, so he takes on the pivot role that can allow him to drop into a variety of positions when required.

Out wide, Ben Purrington has enjoyed some fine form down the left at various stages of the campaign, while Diallang Jaiyesemi has shown what an exciting young talent he is on the other side of the pitch.

In the centre of midfield, Jake Forster-Caskey has been unable to feature at all this season due to his ongoing injury issues, and his influence has surely been missed.

Partnering him in the middle of the park is Elliott Lee, who has been a useful addition since joining on loan from Luton, which had led to calls from members of the Charlton fanbase for that move to be made permanent earlier this season.

In attack, Conor Washington and Jayden Stockley, Charlton’s two top scorers this season with nine and eight league goals respectively, lead the line for this Addicks side, given their clear need for some firepower given their recent form.