Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has issued a message to supporters reflecting on the club's relegation to the Sky Bet Championship, ending a three-year stay in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old took to his Instagram account to post the message at the same time that his personal future at Elland Road hangs in the balance.

What has Adam Forshaw said?

Following Leeds' relegation, Forshaw has praised the supporters who, as ever, have stuck by their team throughout a season of mass change and turmoil, including three different permanent managers in the calendar year of 2023.

The central midfielder only featured twelve times in United's Premier League season, but still admits that the squad have let the club down and must take responsibility for the outcome.

“After just over a week of reflection, still not really sure what to say,” he wrote.

“We have let everyone associated with the club down and have to take responsibility.

“To the fans, you play your hard-earned money to come and watch, and it wasn’t good enough from our part. But I would like to thank you for your incredible support home and away as always.”

Will Adam Forshaw be a Leeds United player next season?

Since moving to Elland Road from Middlesbrough back in 2018, Forshaw has been an adequate squad player for all four managers during his four-year tenure. Despite various injury setbacks across those four years, he has amassed 91 appearances and played a bit-part in the club's promotion to the Premier League as Championship winners back in the 2019/20 season.

The experienced midfielder sees his contract expire at the end of June, even though the club could exercise the option to extend his current deal to the end of the upcoming Championship season, with the club potentially losing many key players such as Tyler Adams, who is subject to interest from Nottingham Forest.

It has been reported by Football Insider in recent days that the Liverpudlian may have done enough to earn himself a new and 'unexpected' deal based on his performances towards the end of the Premier League season, despite the club's relegation.

With Leeds still on the lookout for a new manager in the midst of a takeover between Andrea Radrizzani and 49ers Enterprises, it is unclear where Forshaw's future lies, and whether he would fit in the plans of those linked to replace Sam Allardyce in the Elland Road dugout.

If the midfielder was to stay, he would add valuable experience needed across the 46-game season if United were to be promoted at the first time of asking.