Forshaw, Casilla, Hernandez: All the Leeds United team news ahead of Swansea City trip

Marcelo Bielsa takes Leeds United back to Wales tomorrow afternoon, with the Whites taking on Swansea City in an important clash in the Championship’s promotion race.

Leeds were beaten by Cardiff City on their last trip to Wales, with Bielsa’s side now facing another team in Swansea chasing play-off football and offering a tough obstacle.

Earlier this season, Steve Cooper got the better of Bielsa at Elland Road, but Leeds are now in the groove and only four games away from promotion, bubbling after a 5-0 win over Stoke City on Thursday.

This is a short turnaround now for Bielsa, which leads to us assessing the state of the squad…

Adam Forshaw

Forshaw is the obvious place to start and the midfielder will be missing in Swansea.

He’s targeting a return in 2020/21 after hip surgery, but is still heavily involved in the dressing room.

Thursday saw him emerging from the tunnel with the team and he took his place in the West Stand to watch an impressive performance.

Kiko Casilla (suspended)

Casilla will serve the last game of his eight-match ban this weekend.

He’s going to be potentially back in the mix when Leeds face Barnsley next Thursday.

Pablo Hernandez

It’s hard to tell whether Hernandez is fully fit, but his performances aren’t suffering because of the knock he had coming back into the restart.

He’s been used as a half-time or second-half substitute in the last four games, but could be due a start against his former club this weekend.

Stuart Dallas

Dallas missed the meeting with Blackburn Rovers last weekend, but returned at left-back against Stoke.

He looked to come through unscathed and will likely start again on Sunday.

Helder Costa

Like Dallas, Costa missed Blackburn with a knee injury.

His left leg was heavily bandaged against Stoke, but he produced a fine performance, assisting a goal, scoring one and winning a penalty.

Bielsa will hope he’s available for Swansea.