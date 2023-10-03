Highlights Leicester City's decision to appoint Enzo Maresca as manager has proven to be a brilliant choice, as they are playing excellent football and getting results.

Leicester enjoy brilliant start under Enzo Maresca

It was a summer of uncertainty for the Foxes, who lost several key players following relegation, and the board made the bold choice to appoint Enzo Maresca, in what was just his second managerial role.

However, it appears to be an inspired choice, as the former Manchester City coach has quickly got the team playing some excellent football.

Not only have the side quickly got to grips with the specific style of play that Maresca demands, but they are getting results, with a 4-1 victory over Blackburn on Saturday making it eight wins from nine.

Therefore, they sit top of the table, and even at this early stage there won’t be many who think Leicester will not secure an instant return to the top-flight.

Preston look to bounce back from West Brom hammering

Meanwhile, Ryan Lowe’s side are firmly in the promotion hunt at this early stage, as they sit third in the Championship.

But, they head to the Midlands on the back of their first league defeat of the campaign, with West Brom having beaten North End 4-0 at Deepdale on Saturday.

It was a rare off-day for Preston, and Lowe has understandably given his side some leeway, as he is aware of how good they had been up until that point.

So, they will be desperate to prove it was just a bad day at the office, as they take on a Leicester side that is packed with quality.

What has David Prutton predicted for Leicester vs Preston?

Even though Preston have shown they are a very good side over the first nine games, many will expect the hosts to emerge victorious from this one given the level of players in Maresca’s squad.

With that in mind, it’s perhaps no surprise that Sky Sports pundit Prutton has gone for a narrow home win in his prediction column.

“Leicester are formidable. Fierce going forward, and tight at the back. Even with the squad they have at their disposal, eight wins from nine games is a ridiculously good start.

“Preston, meanwhile, have had a bump back to reality in the last week or so. After an incredible winning run they were held at struggling Rotherham then given an almighty thumping by West Brom. It is up to them to show their start wasn’t just a blip, but the King Power is not the place to do that. 2-1.”

How important is this Leicester vs Preston game?

Leicester’s incredible start to the season means they are already in a strong position already, and the fans are excited about what Maresca’s side can produce, so there’s no pressure on the team.

It’s a similar story for Preston, and there’s no denying they are overachieving by sitting in third at the moment.

But, there will be demands from Lowe’s side that they recover from the Albion loss, and if they can get a result against Leicester it will give them even more belief that this can be a memorable season.