Former West Ham player emerges as Middlesbrough transfer target

Ryan Fredericks has emerged as a transfer option at Middlesbrough this summer.

According to The Mail on Sunday (print edition June 12, page 144), the former West Ham player is a target for Chris Wilder in the transfer window.

The 29-year old is available as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at the London Stadium.

The defender started three Premier League games for David Moyes’ side as they finished 7th in the top flight table last season.

Fredericks initially arrived from Fulham as a free agent in 2018, but he was unable to ever really establish himself as a key member of the first team squad in that time.

Can you remember how much Middlesbrough paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 Barry Robson? £2.10m £600,000 £990,000 £1.50m

However, he will be hoping for a fresh start at the Riverside under Wilder for the team that finished 7th in the Championship.

Fredericks originally came through at Tottenham Hotspur before enjoying spells with Brentford, Millwall, Middlesbrough and Bristol City.

His first stint at Boro was during the 2014/15 season, where he played 17 times for the club while on loan from Spurs.

The Verdict

This would be a solid signing for Middlesbrough to make, with Fredericks having shown he is a capable second division talent in the past.

As a free agent, there would be very little downside to Boro to complete this signing and a whole lot of upside.

This would also be a good chance for Fredericks to re-establish himself as a key member of a team, which could really kick start his career.

While it didn’t work out with West Ham, the defender is still a talented player who could be of a lot of use to Wilder next season.