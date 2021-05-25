Former West Ham man blasts club for transfer involving Reading

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has blasted the club for signing Reading youngster Thierry Nevers, during an interview with West Ham Zone.

The 19-year-old is set to join the Hammers in June once the summer transfer window opens after choosing to leave the Royals after spending nine years in the club’s academy system.

Nevers is set to sign a three year contract with the Premier League club, whilst the East Londoners also have the option to extend the deal by a further year should they choose to want to.

A versatile forward, the teenager is now set to link up with the club’s under-23 side ahead of next season, however McAvennie has seemingly taken a swipe at his former club for completing the deal, as he stated the following after the signing of Nevers was confirmed:

“West Ham used to bring their own youth through but now they’re going out and buying but good luck to him – they must’ve seen something.

“I’m hoping David Moyes is sanctioning all the deals now, I’m so glad it’s not somebody just going and picking people.

“But with young boys, you want to see them coming through the academy, don’t you? That’s what you want.

Can you name the Reading FC player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Which player received the most cards during the 20/21 season? Alfa Semedo Omar Richards Josh Laurent Michael Olise

“This boy, if he comes here, spends a year getting used to the club, David will be hoping he’ll be pushing for the first team in a year or two. I’d imagine that’s what he’ll be doing because if he’s not played any games for Reading, I doubt he’ll be going into the West Ham squad.

“It might be a better path though because Moyes isn’t scared to use younger boys. If you’re good enough and you’re doing well, he’ll play you and maybe that wasn’t the case at Reading.

“I wouldn’t be too excited as he’s one for the future. The signings we’re making have to be for the here and now.”

Despite looking bright for the club’s academy, Nevers never made his first team debut for the Royals and will now be looking to make the step up for West Ham in the years to come.

The Verdict

This may seem like a case of deja vu for Reading fans as once again one of their best youngsters has slipped through the club’s fingers after not being handed his debut in the first team.

He may not have been ready to have been thrust in straight away at that level but surely handing him some minutes towards the end of the season just gone wouldn’t have gone amiss.

We saw the same sort of situation with Danny Loader, who is now playing out in Portugal with Porto, if you don’t give these young players the minutes and opportunities they crave, they will move on.

This could be yet another player that Reading regret losing in the long run and it appears to be a bit of a steal for West Ham who add yet another talented prospect to their academy ranks.