Former West Ham man agrees to Slaven Bilic reunion at Watford

Former West Ham United coach Julian Dicks has agreed to join Slaven Bilic’s backroom staff at Watford.

That is according to The Athletic, who this morning revealed that Dicks is set to begin working in his new role later this week.

It is a move that sees Dicks link up with Bilic as part of his coaching staff once again.

The former West Ham player was assistant to Bilic at the London Stadium between 2015 and 2017 and once again took up that role when Bilic was boss at West Bromwich Albion.

It is also a move that has long been anticipated to happen since Bilic’s arrival.

When asked about Dicks potential arrival at Vicarage Road, Slaven Bilic sounded hopeful of the link up.

“We’ll see,” he told the Watford Observer on Dicks at the time.

“He was one of my coaches when I was at West Ham and also at West Brom.

“He was a part of my staff and I enjoyed working with him.

He is very important, and hopefully he will come, yes.”

Dicks now begins work amid the current World Cup break and with Championship action on pause.

Watford’s season resumes on the 11th December with a home clash with Hull City at Vicarage Road.

The Verdict

I wrote last month that if Julian Dicks arrived at Watford it was a good sign they had faith in Slaven Bilic.

With Dicks now set to arrive, I think it’s safe to say that for now, the Watford hierarchy do have full trust in Bilic to get the job done.

Three of his own staff have now joined him at Vicarage Road after the arrivals of Dean Računica and Danilo Butorović when the Croatian first arrived.

It will be interesting to see what sort of impact this has at Watford and on their form in the second half of the season.

Given he has previously been Bilic’s right hand man, you would assume it could be a real positive for the Hornets to now have him through the door.