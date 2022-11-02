Former West Brom star makes optimistic post-World Cup prediction on the Baggies

Former West Bromwich Albion forward Kevin Campbell believes everyone will see a much better version of the Baggies following the World Cup break, speaking in an interview with West Brom News.

New manager Carlos Corberan was only appointed during the latter stages of last month and took charge of his first game last weekend against Sheffield United, falling to a 2-0 home defeat.

But they managed to give the home fans something to shout about last night as they secured a 1-0 victory over Blackpool – a big step for them in their quest to get out of the relegation zone as quickly as possible.

However, Corberan doesn’t have a huge amount of time to implement his ideas with another game coming up on Saturday against Queens Park Rangers and then going on to face Stoke City next week in their final league game before the World Cup week.

Although the Spanish coach will be grateful to have a clear week of training to put his stamp on Albion’s first-teamers between their games against Michael Beale’s men and the Potters, he is enduring a tough start with all of their current fixtures to contend with.

And that’s perhaps one reason why Campbell is convinced that the Baggies will be a much more formidable force following the World Cup interval, with the long break giving him a chance to communicate his methods, get to know his new set of players better and work out the best system for Albion.

He said: “It’s going to take a little bit of time.

“He [Corberan] has to get his methods across and there’s still a long way to go in the season.

“He has a lot of work to do. But the World Cup break is going to be perfect for West Brom. The manager is going to be able to work with the players day in day out, and I think you’ll see a better West Bromwich Albion after the World Cup.”

The Verdict:

Corberan can’t be expected to turn things around overnight at Albion because there are issues within the team that definitely need to be sorted.

With the options he has at his disposal, he will also have selection dilemmas in certain areas so it will probably take until after the World Cup break for the ex-Huddersfield manager to settle on his best starting lineup.

There are a few players that should probably be in the starting lineup with Taylor Garnder-Hickman still developing well, Daryl Dike a real goalscoring asset when he returns and Jed Wallace able to be a real force on his day.

But some other places will be up for grabs and it will be up to the players to impress him in the coming months. Those that may be at most risk of being left out are the players that have seen quite a few managers sacked at The Hawthorns in recent years.

Kyle Bartley and Jake Livermore may be in the firing line because of that – but both will probably get the chance to prove themselves whilst they are still at their new manager’s disposal.