Former West Brom star makes bold claim regarding Brentford after 1-1 draw

Former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Nigel Quashie has heaped praise on Brentford after they held the Baggies to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Slaven Bilic approached Saturday’s game knowing the threat that Brentford possessed, having seen the visitors move to fourth in the Championship standings of late and cement themselves as genuine play-off candidates.

West Brom sat above Leeds United at the top of the Championship table before the game started and they ensured that they stayed on top with a battling 1-1 draw.

The visitors shocked the Hawthorns midway through the first half when they took the lead through Henrik Dalsgaard, who was left unmarked in the box to head home.

Brentford continued to dominate and create more chances before the break, but West Brom levelled in first half stoppage time when Darnell Furlong headed in.

Substitute and late goal scoring hero of late, Charlie Austin – would then have a goal disallowed late on, meaning the game would end 1-1, giving both sides a much deserved point.

The home side moved to three points ahead of Leeds, who lost to Fulham, whilst Brentford remained in the play-off places in fifth place.

Following the game, Quashie took to social media platform Twitter to heap praise on the visitors.

It wasn’t the best of performances @WBA a point is better than nothing especially when results go your way. One thing I will say is @BrentfordFC is the best away side I’ve seen play at the hawthorns this season. On to the next one #wba #wbafc — Nigel Quashie (@NigelQuashie1) December 21, 2019