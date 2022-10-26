Former West Brom star issues warning to Albion players regarding Carlos Corberan

Ex-West Bromwich Albion forward Kevin Campbell believes his former side’s players will either need to come on board with new manager Carlos Corberan’s style or leave the club, speaking in an interview with West Brom News.

The Spanish coach was officially appointed as the Baggies’ new boss last night following CEO Ron Gourlay’s lengthy managerial recruitment process, with the latter reportedly considering many options before turning to Corberan.

Gary Rowett and Liam Rosenior are just two of many names that were linked with the top job at The Hawthorns following Steve Bruce’s dismissal earlier this month, with the 61-year-old’s successor having the daunting task of trying to guide Albion up the table.

Currently sitting in the relegation zone and dropping down to 23rd place amid Coventry City’s bright form, Corberan will need to make a sizeable impact before the World Cup if they want to be out of the bottom three by the time the international tournament comes around.

Enjoying success at Huddersfield Town before, he managed to transform the Terriers from relegation favourites to genuine promotion contenders, even if it took a season for him to get to grips with the job at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Campbell is one man who sees him as a strict figure and believes he will carry that into his new job.

Speaking before the appointment was confirmed, he said: “He’s going to challenge the dressing room.

“Whoever is going to come on board with his style is going to be involved and those who are not are probably going to have to leave the club.

“He runs a tight ship and he needs everyone on board going in one direction. I think he’d be a really good appointment, a really good signing.”

The Verdict:

With some of Albion’s current first team seeing several managers sacked since their arrival at The Hawthorns, some feathers do need to be ruffled and this is why Corberan needs to be strict.

There’s an art to doing that because he needs to be strong but in a modern setting, with man management becoming more important than ever in the game. Whether or not he can get that balance will probably determine how successful he is in the Midlands.

Unfortunately, he probably won’t have the finances to make big signings during the next couple of windows, so it will be interesting to see who he decides to offload and who he brings in.

The free-agent market in the summer could pay dividends though and he has already shown that he can make the changes he wants to his squad within a limited budget from his time at Huddersfield.

And that should be a warning to any West Brom player who’s reluctant to adapt to Corberan’s methods and those who don’t live up to expectations during his time in charge.