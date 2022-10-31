Former West Brom player makes prediction on Albion first-teamer’s future

Former West Bromwich Albion forward Kevin Campbell believes Kyle Bartley’s future will be in the hands of manager Carlos Corberan, speaking in an interview with West Brom News.

The experienced central defender has made just four league appearances so far this season but has already endured some major lowlights, being jeered off the pitch against Birmingham City following a poor display back in mid-September.

He then spent time out of the matchday squad before returning against Millwall, where he was sent off for two bookings and that proved to be costly for his side in the end with Tyler Burey grabbing a winner for Gary Rowett’s side late on.

That meant he was suspended for last weekend’s match against Sheffield United – and it’s currently unclear whether new boss Corberan will give him a chance to impress with the 31-year-old yet to feature under the former Huddersfield Town manager.

His contract expires next summer and his lack of appearances this season and some underwhelming performances have left him in real danger of being a free agent when the end of the season comes along.

However, former Baggie Campbell believes a fresh set of eyes in Corberan will be a crucial figure in deciding whether he remains at The Hawthorns or not.

He said: “The new manager has to make that decision. [Carlos] Corberan might think it’s time for him to move on. It goes both ways. He hasn’t been offered anything and is in the last year of his contract.

“As a player that makes you worry and think: ‘hold on a minute, I’d like to think they’d secure me’.

“But if they’re not securing him, then come January he could sign a pre-deal with somebody abroad, or speak to people and work out what his next move is going to be.

“I think it all depends on the manager.”

The Verdict:

He’s probably needed at this point if Corberan wants to continue operating with a back three, with Dara O’Shea, Semi Ajayi, Erik Pieters and Martin Kelly potentially their only viable options this season with Kean Bryan still needing to return from his long-term injury.

There are no guarantees that Bryan will return as the same player he was before his injury, so that’s something Albion’s new boss will need to be wary of.

This is why he may be better off keeping Bartley at the club beyond January if he fails to sign another central defender – and there may not even be any offers for the defender on the table anyway.

He hasn’t exactly had the chance to put himself in the shop window considering his lack of appearances this term, so Albion face keeping him until the summer regardless of whether they want him to go or not.

But when next summer does come along, there’s every chance he will move on with Corberan likely to find an adequate and cheap replacement for him if his time at Huddersfield is anything to go by.