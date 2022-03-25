Former West Brom player makes key Baggies claim

Former West Bromwich Albion forward Kevin Phillips believes the international break has come at a good time for Steve Bruce’s side, speaking in an interview with West Brom News.

The Baggies have endured a reasonably successful March considering previous form, with Bruce winning just one point from a possible 15 in his opening five matches in charge but managing to bounce back and go unbeaten in the next four.

Their 2-0 victory against Hull City earlier this month looks set to be a turning point for them, managing to build on that with a late comeback against Huddersfield Town and claiming an impressive win against league leaders Fulham before scoring a late equaliser at Bristol City last weekend.

Unfortunately, that upturn in form looks set to be in vain with a top-six finish now looking unlikely after suffering poor form in the latter stages of Valerien Ismael’s tenure and failing to gain an instant new manager bounce under Bruce.

Nonetheless, they are on a much brighter path than they were just a matter of weeks ago and they may be frustrated that there’s an international break at this stage with Albion managing to gain momentum prior to this interval.

But ex-Baggie Phillips thinks differently, citing a manic period in the early stages of Bruce’s tenure as a key reason why this respite is a real positive for the second-tier side.

Speaking to West Brom News, he said: “When the international break comes around, it suits some teams and it doesn’t suit others.

“A team going into the international break with some keys players who need some rest, some recovery to get over injuries, then it’s great.

“This has probably come at the right time for the Baggies, that training time on the pitch for Brucey, it has been full-on since he has come in and this will give him some down time to work with the players to do some tactical and technical stuff.

“It has come at the right time.”

The Verdict:

The international break could be looked at in one of two ways – but with little prospect of reaching the play-offs now – having the break to ensure their key players are in top condition for the final run-in is important.

Not only could injuries affect the latter stages of this season, but also next season if players suffer long-term setbacks and this will be a nightmare for a side that will want to make another strong start to their season.

Going unbeaten in their opening 10 league games this term, it may not mean all that much if they were to thrive in the early stages of next term, but it will certainly set them on the right course and they will be desperate to secure their promotion back to the Premier League.

Some would argue a top-tier return won’t be a priority if they undergo a rebuild in the summer – but expectations will still remain high in the fanbase and rightly so considering their stature and previous income from being in the top tier.

And Daryl Dike’s £7m arrival from Orlando City in January doesn’t exactly suggest that the board will happy with remaining in the second tier for too long. They have ambitions of getting back to the big time.