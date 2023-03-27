Former West Bromwich Albion defender Ally Robertson believes a victory over Millwall this weekend would give the Baggies the momentum to go and achieve a play-off place.

Carlos Corberan's side host Gary Rowett's Millwall at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon in what looks like a crucial match in the race for the Championship play-off places.

With that in mind, Robertson says a win over the Lions could be the springboard to achieving one of those top six spots this season.

"If we start off with a win against Millwall next and keep everything going, lifting the spirit and keeping it up, then we will get there (the play-offs)," Robertson explained, via the Express and Star.

"It can go either way, because you've not played together for a little while it can take time to get going, but other times it just clicks into gear and you go on a run.

"We've got nine games, it's about getting on a run. If we can get to a good performance level and keep it there it will get us to the play-offs and get us there in good form.

"We've got to do so well to get into the top six, so if we can do that then when it gets to the play-off knockouts then we've got a chance."

As Robertson points out, West Brom can't afford too many slip-ups if they want to reach the top six.

At present, Carlos Corberan's side sit 9th in the Championship, five points adrift of their weekend opponents Millwall in sixth, who occupy the final play-off spot at present, albeit West Brom hold a game in hand.

The Baggies are five points behind fifth-placed Blackburn Rovers, too, and sit in a bunch of clubs from Sunderland in 11th to Norwich in seventh who will be keen to crack the top six in the remainder of the season.

The Verdict

It's definitely a bullish claim to say they will get there if they beat Millwall, but I can understand where Ally Robertson is coming from.

It's such an important match for the Baggies this weekend, that if they do go and get the win, it could give everybody around the club a massive boost.

That momentum could then quite easily carry forward to the next match, and so on, and suddenly, Carlos Corberan's side could be on a roll.

West Brom definitely face an uphill task getting into the top six given their five point deficit, but, with nine matches left to play, it certainly is still possible.