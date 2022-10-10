Former West Brom player sends warning to Albion players following Steve Bruce’s sacking

Former West Brom midfielder Nigel Quashie believes Steve Bruce’s successor will be given a frank assessment of the current first-team squad before he can make his own judgement, taking to Twitter to issue his reaction to his dismissal.

These comments come following the news of Bruce’s departure from the club this morning, with the 61-year-old leaving them in 22nd place and two points adrift of safety ahead of this weekend’s trip to Reading.

The experienced manager endured a torrid time at The Hawthorns during his eight-month tenure, failing to guide the Baggies to the play-offs as they declined and fell to 10th place.

Despite a disappointing start to his premiership though, he was given the opportunity to guide Albion through the summer and managed to bring in several signings including John Swift, Jed Wallace, Okay Yokuslu and Tom Rogic, all of whom look set to be a big part of their plans in the coming years.

A productive summer transfer window failed to change their fortunes though, with the club winning just one of their opening 13 league fixtures, drawing eight and losing four with their inability to turn draws into victories proving costly for Bruce in the end.

Former Baggie Quashie believes only time will tell who was at fault for his dismissal, with the 44-year-old setting his sights on the first-team squad as well.

He posted: “There’s no way West Brom should be in the relegation zone with these players.

“Another manager has left and makes you wonder why they can’t get the best out of this group. Time will tell whether it’s the managers or players because it doesn’t make sense.

“Managers talk to managers all the time. The new one who goes in will be given the lowdown on players. So don’t think some players will be getting away with what they have done till now.

“Somebody has to go in there and liven West Brom up quickly!”

The Verdict:

Quashie is certainly right about the fact Albion should be nowhere near the drop zone.

They added more than enough quality during the summer window to be more of a threat in front of goal and although Daryl Dike’s injury problems are regrettable, Bruce had other options he could go with.

It does feel as though they may have benefitted from a bigger rebuild in the summer though – because there are a few players there that have got too many managers sacked at The Hawthorns over the years.

Perhaps a top-quality addition or two in a couple of departments was missing too, with another shot-stopper potentially required to fully replace Sam Johnstone.

The quality is there in the vast majority of areas though – but things have gone stale in the Midlands and that’s why a change of manager may not change things too much.

CEO Ron Gourlay hasn’t enjoyed the best start to life at The Hawthorns following an unsuccessful spell at Reading – and the relationship between the owners and the fans is also clearly fractured.

With this, more radical changes may be required.