Former West Brom player issues verdict on manager he wants to see succeed Steve Bruce

Former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Nigel Quashie is keen to see former AFC Bournemouth manager Scott Parker take the reins at The Hawthorns, issuing his verdict on Twitter.

Football League World believes the 41-year-old is one of two men definitely being considered for the top job by CEO Ron Gourlay, with former Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder also in the frame to take the top job following the departure of Steve Bruce.

Going winless in 12 of their opening 13 league fixtures this term, the Baggies are currently sitting in 22nd and will be keen to improve their form sooner rather than later with Huddersfield Town going level on points with them following Sunday’s victory against Hull City.

And Coventry City, who are currently bottom of the table, could potentially climb their way up the table once Viktor Gyokeres, Gustavo Hamer and Callum O’Hare are all available for the Sky Blues at the same time.

Parker could potentially be given the responsibility of guiding Albion to a respectable league finish, an assignment he could be willing to take on following his departure from Bournemouth in the latter stages of August.

And former Baggie Quashie is one man who would certainly welcome his arrival at The Hawthorns if an agreement can be struck.

He posted: “He’s got two clubs promoted in his short time being a manager.

“You can spend or buy as many players as you want, you still have to get the best out of them. He can relate more being still young himself to what’s needed.”

The Verdict:

Considering his success with two clubs early on in his managerial career, Albion could probably do a lot worse than appoint Parker, although this would probably be his biggest challenge yet.

Fulham and Bournemouth were tipped to go up by many when he was at the helm of both – and that’s why some people don’t see his promotions as a ground-breaking achievement – especially as he’s been relegated a couple of times too.

With the Baggies, he will have a huge task in trying to get them back into the promotion mix with the club already 10 points adrift of the top six after their opening 13 league games of the season.

That may not seem like a huge deficit – but the team are currently low on confidence and they will need to barge past a considerable number of teams in their potential quest to get themselves into the play-offs.

There are also those that have questioned Parker’s style of play and that’s a concern with the young manager needing to get supporters onside quickly – but either him or Sean Dyche could be the ideal appointment at The Hawthorns.

Dyche would probably be many supporters’ preferred candidate at this point.