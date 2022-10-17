Former West Brom player identifies two key requirements of next Albion manager

Former West Bromwich Albion forward Kevin Campbell believes the club’s next manager will need to be demanding of the first-team squad and get their experienced players on board with their project, speaking in an interview with West Brom News.

The Baggies are on the prowl for yet another manager following the dismissal of Steve Bruce last week, with the 61-year-old guiding the side to just one win in their opening 13 league games.

Sat in the relegation zone at the time of his dismissal, Albion’s victory against Reading at the weekend has taken them out of the drop zone, though they will need to keep putting points on the board if they are to ensure they remain above the dotted line for the remainder of the season.

Their current league position is a shock to many though considering some of the names they brought in during the summer transfer window, with John Swift, Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuslu all being recruited on free transfers.

They have also been able to add depth, both during the summer and following the window as they made full use of the free-agent market to bring in Martin Kelly, Erik Pieters and Tom Rogic.

But this next managerial appointment could be their most important decision in years considering their recent decline – and Campbell believes there are two things Bruce’s successor simply must do if they want to be a success at The Hawthorns.

He said: “The thing is, these guys are going to come in and make demands on the squad.

“Whoever comes in is going to have to demand from the squad and they’re going to need the experienced players on side.

“I don’t know if Steve Bruce got the 100% buy-in from the experienced players, because they are the ones who tend to police the dressing room.”

The Verdict:

There are some Albion players that have seen off one too many managers during their time in the Midlands and this is why the next manager would be wise to shift them on over the next couple of windows.

With some of their incomings during the summer window, Albion gave their dial a turn but you can’t help but feel it need a bigger shove with a rebuild potentially needed at The Hawthorns.

Although off-field tensions aren’t exactly beneficial to their cause, that can’t be blamed for some of their players’ poor performances in recent seasons and some ought to pull their socks up if they want to avoid being offloaded.

The players should give their respect to the new head coach straight away regardless of whether they think he’s the right appointment or not – because they have the potential to be pushing at the higher end of the division almost regardless of who’s in charge.

The onus is on the players to step up and be counted following a poor start to the season. They may deserve to have more points on the board than they’ve managed to get – but they can’t feel sorry for themselves.