Former West Brom player delivers damning verdict of current group after Swansea City loss

Former West Brom player Daryl Burgess has questioned the mentality of the current players as their dismal form continued last night.

I need to watch what I say but…

Does anybody see any of our players demanding from their team mates?

I don’t see players having a go at each other.. demanding performances from each other ..Fans can forgive performances if the can see passion and heart. — Daryl Burgess (@totalfooty) February 28, 2022

Steve Bruce’s Albion side were beaten 2-0 by Swansea City at The Hawthorns meaning they have failed to win in seven, which includes six defeats in that period.

As a result, the fans are understandably furious, with more chants against the players heard from those in attendance last night. And, Burgess, who played over 350 times for the club over a 14-year period couldn’t hide his disappointment as he questioned the group on Twitter.

“I need to watch what I say but does anybody see any of our players demanding from their team mates? I don’t see players having a go at each other, demanding performances from each other. Fans can forgive performances if the can see passion and heart.”

The defeat means the Baggies face a huge task to reach the play-offs, which had been the minimum aim this season, as they’re eight points adrift of sixth place and have played more games than most above them in the table.

Bruce’s men are back in action against Hull City this weekend.

Do Wolves and West Brom have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 They have both won 4+ FA Cups. Yes No

The verdict

You would imagine that Burgess is speaking for the vast majority of the fans with his message, as the ‘you’re not fit to wear the shirt’ chants from last night shows they have ran out of patience with the squad.

Clearly, all is not well with Albion right now and Bruce will have recognised quickly that he has walked into a club in a bit of a mess.

So, the next few months could be painful as the new boss must surely have one eye on next season already as he looks to decide who is going to be part of his plans. And, unless things improve quickly, there won’t be many he wants to keep!

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.