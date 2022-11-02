Former West Brom midfielder reveals main hope for Albion following Blackpool victory

Former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Nigel Quashie is hopeful that their 1-0 victory against Blackpool last night will give them the lift needed to push on, taking to Twitter to issue his thoughts.

The Baggies had won just two of their opening 17 league games going into yesterday’s clash, looking as though they would be on the up following their 2-0 win at Reading, the first game since Steve Bruce’s dismissal.

However, caretaker boss Richard Beale lost his other two games in charge and that consigned the club to a place in the bottom three after climbing out of the drop zone following their victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

And Carlos Corberan’s spell didn’t get off to the best start last weekend, with Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie putting the Blades 2-0 up at The Hawthorns within 23 minutes.

That game reinforced the size of Corberan’s task as he looks to get his side out of the relegation zone as quickly as possible and up the table, with the Baggies being tipped for promotion by some before the season began.

Yesterday’s win comes as a big boost though and although they haven’t managed to escape the bottom three just yet, Quashie hopes this result gives the club a big mental boost.

He posted: “Pleased for the new manager getting his first win for West Brom. All that mattered was the players getting a result.

“Hopefully this gives everyone associated with the club the lift it needs. Most of all the supporters, you don’t go unnoticed.”

The Verdict:

Quashie is right – the result was all that mattered on the night because it has taken them a big step towards getting out of the bottom three and they will be hoping to complete that mission before the World Cup break.

Although some supporters will have their eyes on the top six following the appointment of Corberan, they need to focus on getting as many points on the board between now and the international tournament.

They have a very tough game against QPR coming up on Saturday – but Birmingham did beat them on Friday and if they slip up against this evening – there’s every chance the Baggies could go to Loftus Road and try and capitalise on their low confidence.

And their last game against Stoke is a good opportunity considering the Potters’ recent form, though they can’t underestimate either opponent in their quest to get six more points on the board.

Looking back at last night though, that could end up being a crucial win because they have fewer games than some others now to try and ensure they are out of the drop zone as quickly as possible.