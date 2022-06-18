Former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Nigel Quashie believes Steve Bruce’s track record of winning promotion makes him a good fit for the Baggies at present.

Bruce took over the club back in February following a concerning drop off in form under former boss Valerien Ismael.

Upon his appointment, the club were clinging onto a Championship play-off place in sixth, but ultimately finished the campaign in 10th place.

Despite that, Bruce, after some poor early form, appeared to somewhat steady the ship as the season drew to its conclusion, and Quashie believes the club are in good hands moving forwards.

“He [Bruce] is known for getting teams promoted so at this moment in time I think it’s a good fit,” the former Baggies midfielder told the Express & Star.

“I think they got better after he came in and now it’s just trying to find that right balance in the squad.

“Are players staying, going? What is the infrastructure? How does he see it and how do the board see it?

“How they recruit is going to be so important. It’s a tricky time but get it right and it’s a club that can really push on.”

Bruce has already added former Reading attacking midfielder John Swift to his side this summer, with reported interest in several other transfer targets, too.

Bruce, though, has admitted that there are not endless funds available to him this summer.

The Verdict

You certainly cannot argue with Steve Bruce’s track record when it comes to promotion.

Having achieved it with several clubs, there is no reason he could not go on and do so with West Brom too.

Signing John Swift to their ranks will certainly have done West Brom’s chances of promotion no harm either, with the midfielder offering a lethal attacking threat in the Championship last season.

If Bruce can add the likes of Jed Wallace to his side on a free too, West Brom could well be in for an exciting season in 2022/23.