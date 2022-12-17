Former West Brom midfielder issues message to manager Carlos Corberan following striker’s return to fitness

Former West Brom midfielder Nigel Quashie has urged Carlos Corberan to manage Daryl Dike’s minutes as he steps up his match fitness following a long injury layoff.

The US International came off the bench on Monday night to score the winner against Sunderland and could be the tonic West Brom need to push up the table.

That’s not without caution though with the young forward suffering several setbacks since arriving at The Hawthorns last January.

The big-money signing from Orlando City has only managed four appearances so far and will be fully aware of the dangers of coming back into the first-team fold too soon.

It left Quashie urging manager Corberan to keep Dike fit following his return to the team. Replying to a tweet from Daryl Dike, Quashie said: “Just keep this man fit and monitor his training for the rest of the season because he’s a real threat!”

Just keep this man fit and monitor his training for the rest of the season because he’s a real threat! #WBA — Nigel Quashie (@NigelQuashie1) December 17, 2022

The £7m signing has struggled to get going in a Baggies shirt and has so far played for three different managers.

He will no doubt bring some much needed firepower to a misfiring Albion however, with the side struggling to convert their chances which has hampered their progress this season, and despite Quashie’s concerns, Dike will start for West Brom in their clash with Rotherham on Saturday afternoon.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-West Brom players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Ben Foster Yes No

The Verdict

Quashie is right to be cautious about Dike’s return to the West Brom matchday squad , and the forward must be nursed back into the starting XI in the correct manner.

The American has been plagued by injuries since moving to the West Midlands, and he mustn’t be rushed back into the starting XI with other options in attack.

Corberan has shown that he can manage games well in his short time so far, and ensuring he introduces Dike at the right times in games without overloading to forward is absolutely essential in keeping Dike fit.

A fit Dike for example could be the major difference in where West Brom finish this season in the Championship.