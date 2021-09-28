Former West Brom man urges Valerien Ismael to make key switch for Cardiff City clash

Kevin Campbell believes that Valerien Ismael must bring Callum Robinson back into the XI from the start as West Brom take on Cardiff City tonight.

Albion ended a run of three successive draws by coming from behind to beat QPR last time out, and whilst there was an element of fortune for the first goal, there’s no denying the impact Robinson had as he assisted Karlan Grant for his two goals.

That continues what has been a productive season so far for the Ireland international, who has three goals and three assists in eight league games so far.

Such form has clearly impressed Campbell, with the former Baggies striker telling Football Insider that Ismael should reward Robinson with a start in the Welsh capital.

“I think Callum Robinson comes back in, I really do. I watched the game against QPR the other and he made a big difference when he came on. Robinson comes back in tonight for me because he’s one of their best players.”

There is fierce competition for places in the final third at West Brom, with Jordan Hugill another who is pushing to start later on.

The verdict

There won’t be many who disagree with Campbell here as Robinson has impressed for Albion this season and he clearly made a huge difference when he came on against the R’s.

That should be enough to ensure he gets a start tonight and then it’s down to the former Preston man to do enough to keep the shirt.

Ismael will be pleased with the variety of options he has for those front three positions, so it’s ultimately down to the players to impress when they are given opportunities.

