Former West Brom man makes transfer prediction ahead of January transfer window

Former West Brom midfielder Carlton Palmer has backed Albion to bring in a ‘marquee’ forward in the transfer market if they cash in on Sam Johnstone.

The keeper has been a standout performer for the Baggies in the past 18 months but his deal is expiring in the summer, so the January window presents the final chance for the Championship high-flyers to get a fee for the England stopper.

Whilst they wouldn’t get a significant amount for Johnstone, he would still command a decent amount. And, speaking to This is Futbol, Palmer explained how the funds brought in would be better used for making a signing up top.

“If he doesn’t stay, then I would think the goalkeeper that they’ve got there, David Button, is a very experienced goalkeeper. I think they’d look to use the funds that they get to sign a marquee striker.”

It’s no secret that boss Valerien Ismael had been keen on signing Daryl Dike, a player he worked with at Barnsley last season, in the summer but an agreement could not be finalised.

The verdict

West Brom are in a very difficult position with Johnstone, with the keeper essentially holding all the cards ahead of the window as he will happily run his deal down and assess his options in the summer if no deal can be agreed in January.

In terms of where they need to strengthen, you would think that Palmer speaks for all Albion fans when he says that a new striker has to be the priority.

With the way the club operate under the current owner, selling Johnstone and using that money for a new number nine could be how the winter window plays out.

