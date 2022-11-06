Former West Brom man makes transfer claim ahead of the January window

Kevin Campbell doesn’t believe that West Brom will need to splash the cash in January, as he backed Carlos Corberan to continue to get more out of the current group.

The Spaniard was named as Steve Bruce’s successor just under two weeks ago and he has enjoyed a positive start to life in charge of Albion, with the team picking up six points from this first three games, including successive victories.

Whilst they remain in the relegation zone, there is an optimism around the club now, with Kyle Bartley’s transformation an example of a player who has flourished under the new boss.

And, speaking to West Brom News, former player Campbell backed the attacking players to eventually click as well.

“You can’t say that there are not players there [at West Brom] who know how to score in the Championship because they’ve done it before. So I think you have to believe in your ability as a manager and believe in the coaching and that you’ve obviously got players there who can score goals.

“Going out and signing someone else when you might have somebody in the building, I think you’ve got to give them a chance.”

The verdict

This is a fair assessment from Campbell as whilst many feel the easy answer is to throw money at new signings, the reality is that Albion aren’t in a position to spend big sums.

Yet, even if they were, many felt the business they did in the summer was impressive and that they had a group capable of pushing for the play-offs at least.

So, there’s clearly quality available to Corberan and the early signs suggest he will be able to help these players get to their highest level.

