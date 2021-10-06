Former West Brom man makes claim as club face anxious wait over player

Kevin Campbell has admitted that losing Alex Mowatt to injury would be a big setback for West Brom, but he backed the team to cope without the midfielder if their worst case injury fears are confirmed.

The Baggies are sweating on the fitness of the former Barnsley man, as he was forced off with a foot injury in the defeat to Stoke City last time out.

Whilst boss Valerien Ismael wasn’t able to give a full update on the player, the fact Mowatt was forced off left him concerned.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell didn’t hide the fact that losing Mowatt would create Ismael a problem, however he feels others in the squad can fill the void.

“It will be a huge blow because he has added goals to that midfield this season. He is a very good player. Every team has to deal with injuries though. It is how you cope with them. West Brom have a big squad and now is where it counts.

“Injuries and suspensions will happen throughout the season so someone has got to come in and do a job. West Brom’s squad is one of the best in the Championship. They will cope, even though Mowatt has been one of their best players this season.”

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

The verdict

This is obviously a major worry for Albion because Mowatt has added real quality to the team. He has scored crucial goals and has a technical ability that is hard to replace.

But, as Campbell says, these things happen in football and it’s about someone else stepping up. If Mowatt does face a lengthy spell out, then Jayson Molumby or Robert Snodgrass could come in, so there is good players in the squad.

First though, they will be waiting for a proper update on Mowatt and all connected to Albion will be hoping it’s not serious.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.