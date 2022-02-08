Former West Brom man edging closer to next destination

Robert Snodgrass is on the radar of a number of clubs after his contract at West Bromwich Albion was terminated by mutual consent last month.

Aberdeen are the front-runners to lure him in, as per the Daily Record, but they may face competition from Hibernian, Dundee and some English clubs, according to The Scotsman.

Snodgrass struggled to gain the trust of Valerien Ismael in the first half of the season and seemed to embody the club’s Premier League relegation under Sam Allardyce.

The 34-year-old has plenty left to give with a strong injury record overall in recent years and a wide-ranging skillset that contributes to his versatility.

It is interesting to see Steve Bruce appointed as the new Baggies manager, having previously managed Snodgrass at Hull City and Aston Villa, there could possibly be an outside chance of him returning to play under the journeyman boss once again.

It would not be a surprise to see Snodgrass stay in English football with a side further down the pecking order in the Championship, the Scotsman would represent a cheap gamble but also someone who could bring a range of expertise given his experience in the Premier League and at international level.

The Verdict

As a player who has never relied on pace and has transitioned successfully from a winger to a central midfielder in recent years, there is no reason why Snodgrass could not be a dependable performer in the Championship.

There are plenty of clubs interested in some free agents to supplement their squad after the January window’s conclusion and Snodgrass could be their man.

Reading for one, have brought in some experienced players successfully this season to compliment the youthful core of their side.

Given the amount of positions that Snodgrass can cover, and his elite set piece delivery for the level, the Scotsman would be a smart addition for a whole host of EFL clubs if he is not intent on a return to Scotland at this stage of his career.