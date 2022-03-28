Former West Brom figure confirms Valerien Ismael link up at Besiktas

Former West Bromwich Albion assistant coach Adam Murray has confirmed that he has joined Besiktas as part of Valerien Ismael’s coaching staff.

Murray left Albion when Ismael was sacked at the start of February and has now followed him to a third club, having first served as his assistant at Barnsley before making the move to The Hawthorns alongside him last summer.

The French coach was announced as Besiktas’ new manager a few days ago and Murray took to Twitter yesterday to confirm that he’d be linking up with him in Turkey.

Proud and honoured to be the assistant Coach at Besiktas ..an amazing club with brilliant , passionate fans. Let's do this ! 💪🏻#FlyHigh 🦅

The 40-year-old first stepped into coaching as manager of Mansfield Town in 2014 – at the end of a 16-year playing career in the EFL.

He joined Barnsley as U18 manager in 2018 and twice served as the Tykes caretaker boss, as well as being an assistant to both Gerhard Struber and Ismael.

It was the latter that he really seemed to strike a chord with and he left Oakwell to move to West Brom ahead of the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Verdict

Given he moved across from Barnsley to West Brom with Ismael, it’s no surprise that Murray will once again serve as the Frenchman’s assistant at Besiktas.

The 40-year-old appears to be someone that the former Albion boss trusts and enjoys working alongside – even though things didn’t work out for them at The Hawthorns.

Having thrived at Barnsley but struggled at the West Midlands club, there will likely be plenty of Baggies supporters keeping a close eye on how he gets on in his next job.

It would be frustrating for them to see the pair having success elsewhere after things didn’t work out at Albion.