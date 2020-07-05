Former West Brom favourite delivers confident promotion message after important win

Kevin Phillips believes that West Brom have taken a significant step towards a return to the Premier League after their 4-2 win against Hull City this afternoon.

Brentford’s success over Wigan yesterday left the Londoners just two points behind Albion, with Slaven Bilic’s men having a game in hand against the Tigers.

So, it was a huge game for the Baggies and they delivered – even if they were unconvincing defensively at times.

That leaves the West Midlands outfit five points ahead of the Bees with five to play and former striker Phillips made it clear he thinks promotion is a formality when speaking to West Brom News.

“I was a little bit concerned. But I think they just showed the quality in these two games. The temperament, the mentality, everything you need to be successful and they showed it.

“There are five games left and unless there’s an absolute disaster, with the players Bilic has got, I can see them getting over the line.”

Albion are back in action on Wednesday evening when they welcome Derby County to The Hawthorns.

The verdict

I’m not sure many West Brom fans will share the complete confidence that Phillips has shown here, particularly considering Brentford have a superior goal difference.

However, there’s no getting away from the fact they are in a fantastic position and the way they have bounced back since the defeat against Thomas Frank’s side has been hugely impressive.

There’s still work to do though and you can be sure that Bilic will keep pushing his players until promotion is confirmed.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.