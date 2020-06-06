Former West Brom favourite declares interest in managerial vacancy

Kevin Phillips has expressed his interest in becoming the West Brom Under-23s manager in an interview with West Brom News.

The former Baggies forward made 80 appearances for the Baggies in his playing career, and scored 46 goals for the club in a successful spell at The Hawthorns.

It has previously been revealed by Luke Dowling that the club are conducting interviews to find a permanent manager, with Deon Burton being in temporary charge of the Under-23s side.

Phillips has been out of work since he left Stoke City last January, and is seemingly keen to get back into coaching/management at the earliest of opportunities.

Speaking to West Brom News, Phillips has thrown his name into the hat for the vacancy as their Under-23s manager next season, and claimed it’s a job that he’d be interested in.

“That has been mentioned to me before so maybe it is something I might look at. I would definitely be interested in that, of course.”

West Brom’s senior side are well on course to win promotion into the Premier League this season under the management of Slaven Bilic, with the Baggies sat second in the Championship table.

The Verdict:

If he was appointed, it’d be certain to go down well with the club’s supporters.

Phillips was brilliant in his playing career with the Baggies, and he’s seemingly keen to get back to The Hawthorns in the near future as a manager.

Phillips has been a coach at Stoke recently, but a step into the managerial ‘hot seat’ could be on the cards it seems, and the West Brom Under-23s job could be perfect for him.