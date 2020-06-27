Former West Brom boss reveals Albion transfer regret

Former West Brom boss Darren Moore has revealed that he told the club to complete a deal for Ollie Watkins when the forward was playing for Exeter.

The current Doncaster chief, who starred as a player at The Hawthorns and managed Albion in the previous campaign, used to work as a member of the backroom team when he would check on a Baggies player who was on loan at Exeter.

And, speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by the Birmingham Mail, Moore revealed how that led to a conversation with then Grecians boss Paul Tisdale who urged Moore to tell Albion to seal a deal.

Having been impressed with Watkins himself, the former centre-back tried to convince chiefs at West Brom to make an offer but he explained how they weren’t convinced.

“I remember speaking to Paul Tisdale at the time and he recommended Watkins for us as a player we should purchase. Unfortunately at West Brom, we didn’t take the plunge at the time.

“Whether the recruitment department didn’t fancy him at the time, or whatever it may be, but I did recommend him and it never came to it. On a personal level, I have watched him develop into that number nine and someone who is scoring important goals.”

Of course, Watkins scored the only goal as Brentford beat the Baggies in a crucial game in the Championship last night.

The verdict

This was clearly a missed opportunity for those at West Brom back then and it’s a decision they are surely going to regret.

It shows that Moore had an eye for a player and the club should’ve acted on his recommendation as Watkins was a massive bargain for Brentford and has 23 league goals this season which is a superb return.

Every club will have these sort of transfer regrets and it could haunt Albion big time if Watkins helps the Bees to a top two finish.

