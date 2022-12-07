Former West Brom boss Darren Moore weighs in on timing of club’s Steve Bruce call

Former West Bromwich Albion manager Darren Moore has revealed that he believes that the club got their timing correct regarding the departure of Steve Bruce.

The Baggies parted ways with Bruce following an incredibly underwhelming start to the season and have since drafted in Carlos Corberan as his successor.

Under the guidance of Bruce, West Brom only won one of their opening 13 league games.

Following their decision to hand over the reins to Corberan, Albion have managed to illustrate some signs of promise in the Championship.

Whereas the Spaniard was unable to prevent his side from suffering a defeat to Sheffield United in October, the Baggies put this disappointment behind them by defeating Blackpool, Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City last month.

West Brom are set to make their return to action on Monday when they head to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

Ahead of this fixture, Moore has offered an honest assessment on Bruce’s time with the Baggies.

Speaking to the Express & Star, the Sheffield Wednesday manager said: “There is still enough in the season for something to be done, we know what the Championship is like.

“It was a difficult period for Steve for whatever reason, he’s got wonderful, vast experience Steve, to do over 1,000 games as a player and over 1,000 as a manager, the man is steeped in experience.

“But sometimes it just doesn’t work, and it just didn’t work at the time and probably ran too far for him to rescue it.”

The Verdict

Moore makes a valid point as Bruce was given plenty of time to turn things around at West Brom.

As a result of the dismal form that they produced under the guidance of the 61-year-old, Albion are currently 21st in the Championship standings.

Corberan’s immediate priority will be to steer the club away from the prospect of being dragged into a relegation battle.

By continuing to secure victories on a regular basis at this level with Corberan at the helm, there is a chance that the Baggies could force their way into contention for a top-six finish as they are only eight points adrift of Queens Park Rangers who occupy the final play-off spot.

