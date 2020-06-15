Former West Brom and Millwall man among frontrunners for Bolton job

Former West Bromwich Albion and Millwall defender Steven Reid is reportedly one of the frontrunners to become the new Bolton manager.

On the weekend, it was announced that Keith Hill will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Bolton were relegated to League Two last week after League One clubs voted to curtail the season, meaning the Trotters finished bottom on unweighted points-per-game.

Hill took charge in August and always faced an uphill battle, with the North West club having started the season with a 15-point deduction.

A number of candidates have been linked with the Bolton job but, according to Rob Dorsett from Sky Sports, Reid is one of the frontrunners.

The 39-year-old has worked as a coach at West Brom, Crystal Palace, Reading, and with the Scotland national team but is thought to be ready to step up for what would be his first job as a manager.

As a player, the Republic of Ireland international made more than 300 appearances in English football, including significant spells at Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, and West Brom.

The Verdict

I can’t say I’m wholly convinced by this one and it looks a bit of a risk.

Bolton have got a huge rebuilding job on their hands and have the chance to start fresh in the EFL’s lowest tier, is Reid really the right man to take on that task?

It’s a risk for the Trotters and I’d like to see them turn to someone that is more proven and has more experience as a number one.