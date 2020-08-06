Former West Brom ace urges Bilic to move for young talent with PL experience

Former West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Phillips has urged the Baggies to make a move for Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer as they prepare for life back in the top-flight.

Slaven Bilic guided the club to promotion in his first season at The Hawthorns and will now be desperate to keep them in the top-flight past this season, and Phillips believes that the Cherries’ academy graduate represents a good option.

“I think Sam Johnstone has done a fantastic job at West Brom so he does deserve a crack at the Premier League,” Phillips said in an interview with West Brom News.

“But if you’re looking for another goalkeeper, it makes sense to go after someone who has Premier League experience and you might get a relegated player for a reasonable price so that one (Ramsdale) could be a goer.”

Ramsdale revealed he was a West Brom fan during an interview with The Bournemouth Echo back in October sparking debate among fans whether he would take a move to the club.

Sam Johnstone has come under fire at times this season for making costly errors leading to goals, although Bilic has not yet hinted at the prospect of him being replaced.

The verdict

If they can bring Ramsdale in then it would be a real coup for the Baggies. But I think Phillips maybe being a bit naive in thinking he’d be happy to play as a number two.

Ramsdale is still young so I would imagine would rather continue to play regularly in the Championship than bench-warm in the Premier League.

I do not think Sam Johnstone is Premier League quality, although he may prove me wrong, so I think improving that second goalkeeper spot would be a smart move, but the club may have to be a bit more pragmatic.