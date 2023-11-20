Highlights Former Watford defender Paul Robinson has been discussing his close encounter with a Watford return in 2006.

Robinson reveals that there were discussions about his potential return to Vicarage Road, but it never progressed due to West Brom's refusal to entertain a deal.

Robinson says that he would still love to go back to Vicarage Road in a coaching capacity to this day.

Former Watford defender and club legend Paul Robinson has admitted he would love to return to Vicarage Road in a coaching capacity.

Robinson came through the youth ranks at Watford and went on to spend seven years in the senior side, making his club debut in 1996 before departing in 2003.

At that time, Robinson joined West Bromwich Albion, but in 2006, Watford would try to re-sign him, tabling a £1.4 million bid for his services.

Robinson discusses failed Watford reunion

Discussing this potential/failed move with the Second Tier Podcast, Robinson says although there was interest from Watford, it never got as far as him being able to make a decision due to West Brom chairman Jeremy Peace rejecting the offer.

"There were conversations, but nothing from my side," Robinson told The Second Tier podcast when quizzed on whether he nearly returned to Vicarage Road in 2006.

"Watford had inquired about me under Aidy Boothroyd to bring me back but West Brom were having none of it.

"Jeremy Peace, the owner, he was a very good owner and very respectful and he just said 'No, Paul's a key player at West Brom' and that's where it ended, so it never moved any further.

"I never got into any discussions where I could possibly be moving back to Watford. I think the majority of it was hyped up in the media really with the paper talk."

Robinson would still love Watford reunion

Although it turns out that a move to West Brom was never on, Robinson was questioned on whether or not he would have liked to head back to Watford at that moment in time.

The former Hornets defender answered without hesitation, and says he would still love to return to Vicarage Road to this day.

"Yeah, it's my club, I'd still love to go back now in a coaching capacity." Robinson answered immediately.

"I'd love to go back and finish where I started as a player, so yeah, that would be nice.

"It's a great club, it is a great club, now it's in a rebuild phase again by the looks of it, I hope there's stability there and I hope the club can move forward and one day hopefully I'd like to be a part of that."

Should Watford hire Robinson?

Whilst it is clearly up to Valerien Ismael who is in his coaching staff, you'd have to think the club could do far worse than bring Robinson back into the fold.

There was talk in the summer at Vicarage Road that they wanted to appoint a former player on the coaching staff, which never came to fruition.

Now that Robinson has left his coaching role at Millwall, it could be the perfect time to start discussions with the 44-year-old over a potential role moving forwards.

Robinson knows Watford inside out, and crucially, the principles of Watford legend and former boss Graham Taylor having played under him.

The more people like that the Hornets have in the building, the better.