Former Watford player reveals how Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough spell could help the Hornets

Former Watford midfielder Derek Payne believes Chris Wilder will have a point to prove at Vicarage Road following the end of his time at Middlesbrough, speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio.

Enjoying an exceptional time at Sheffield United, guiding them to two promotions and a top-half finish in the Premier League, he was unlikely to have been short of interest following the end of his time at Bramall Lane, even though the Blades were in real relegation danger at that point.

However, he took a period of time out of the game before returning in November 2021 to replace Neil Warnock at the Riverside and he enjoyed initial success there, doing well in the league and managing to knock the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur out of the FA Cup.

However, they were unable to secure a place in the play-offs in the end and that will have come as a disappointment considering the excitement on Teesside during the earlier stages of his reign.

And despite enjoying a productive transfer window, Wilder struggled during the early stages of this season and was sacked in October, with his underachievement there potentially tainting his reputation slightly.

He will be keen to put that right and that failed spell may provide him with extra motivation to do well with the Hornets after signing a short-term contract to take over from Slaven Bilic.

That’s according to Payne, who said: “I would imagine from the club’s point of view, he [Wilder] ticks a lot of boxes, he knows the league, he’s got promoted out of that league.

“With the Middlesbrough experience, he’s probably got a point to prove to the football world that he can do it again.

“Whenever I’ve watched his teams, it’s not about individuals, it’s about the whole group so I’m very hopeful for him and I just hope he can get the best out of these players.”

The Verdict:

You have to wonder whether a 3-5-2 system suits the Hornets with the players they have – but he’s a fresh face and that’s why some supporters will be hoping that he can make a big impact.

Others may believe that most managers would struggle to get a tune out of them – but Payne makes an excellent point about his time at Boro.

If the Teesside outfit were still failing now, he probably wouldn’t be as desperate to prove a point but with the club doing well under Michael Carrick, he will want to prove that his struggles at the Riverside are an anomaly.

In fairness to him, he had some considerable high points at Boro but a lot of people will only remember how it ended, with the 55-year-old struggling to squeeze anywhere near enough out of a talented group of players.

He has certainly shown before that he can thrive in this division and that should give him enough confidence going into a win-win job. If he doesn’t do well there, he can just leave at the end of the season without being sacked.

But if he does do well, that will help him to put his time at the Riverside behind him, something he will probably be desperate to do.