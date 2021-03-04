Former Watford man plotting high profile Vicarage Road return

Ashley Young is keen to return to Watford before the end of his career, a report from The Daily Mirror has revealed.

A graduate of Watford’s academy, Young made over 100 appearances for the Hornets first-team between 2003 and 2007, when he left for Aston Villa, before moving to Manchester United in 2011.

Young spent the next eight-and-a-half years at Old Trafford, before leaving to join Inter Milan back in January 2020, with the England international now helping his side to top spot in the current Serie A standings, although it now seems as though the 35-year-old is planning his next career move.

According to this latest report, Young wants to lift the Italian title with Inter this season, before returning to Watford when his contract in Milan expires at the end of this season.

It is thought that the former England international is willing to play for the Hornets in the Championship next season if necessary, with Watford currently third in the table, only outside the automatic promotion places on goal difference.

Although he has regularly been used at left-back in recent years, Young is also said to believe he could do a job in a number ten role still, meaning he may offer several selection options for Watford, should he return to Vicarage Road in the summer.

In total, Young has made 51 appearances in all competitions during his time with Inter, scoring four goals.

The Verdict

You do feel as though this is an opportunity that Watford should be looking into.

With Young helping Inter Milan mount a strong push for the Serie A title this season, it does seem as though he could still be a useful option for this Watford side.

Indeed, when you consider the connection there already is between Young and Watford, it could well be argued that this would be a popular move for the Hornets to make.

As a result, this is something that at the very least, could be worth considering for Watford, whatever division they are in come the summer.